Everything on the line for the Proteas in crunch T20 World semi-final

As well as South Africa have dealt with pressure in this edition of the T20 World Cup, it will all be for nought if they are unable to overcome Afghanistan in their semi-final on Thursday. There is also history on the line for both teams. Afghanistan are playing in their first-ever semi-final in a Cricket World Cup, while the Proteas will be desperately seeking to make it to the trophy match for the first time.

To take that final step, the Proteas will have to overcome probably the best spinner in the T20 game in Afghanistan skipper Rashid Khan. The 25-year-old has taken 14 wickets at the tournament at an average of 12, with best figures of 4/17. Khan will also be well-backed up by fellow tweaker Noor Ahmad, who, although is not high among the wicket-takers, has the ability to strangle a batting line-up with his mystery.

"We've played the higher pressure situations well and we're looking to cash in against England." - Proteas batsman Heinrich Klaasen ahead of the Proteas' T20 World Cup Super Eight clash against England on Friday.



📽️: ICC pic.twitter.com/ulr0AHjm1M — IOL Sport (@IOLsport) June 21, 2024 Dangerous Afghan bowlers Meanwhile, left-arm quick Fazalhaq Farooqi is the top wicket-taker at the World Cup with 16 scalps so far. Fellow fast bowler Naveen-ul-Haq Murid has 13 wickets at the event ahead of the semi, and it means their pace attack has been just as successful.

It all adds up to Afghanistan boasting the firepower in their bowling attack to seriously trouble the Proteas batsmen. It’s also no secret that the Proteas have failed to produce a truly dominant performance yet, but that could be both a good or a bad thing. It might be that they’re not yet firing on all cylinders unlike in many previous tournaments, or that they’ve already shown more mental strength to come out on top in those tricky match situations. Proteas skipper Aiden Markram has already spoken his fighting words, saying after his side’s virtual quarter-final victory over the West Indies that the best is yet to come from his team. He has to say something like that though, and certainly hope it turns out to be true.

In the batting department, Quinton de Kock, Markram, David Miller and Heinrich Klaasen will be the key players. However, Reeza Hendricks has to make a strong contribution. With a top score of 43, Hendricks’ next best score is 19 with four other scores in single figures at the T20 World Cup. His last chance at redemption will be the semi-final. Tristan Stubbs has also looked good in four of his seven knocks with those scores ranging between 20 and 33.