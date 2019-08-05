Former England cricket coach Peter Moores. Photo: Reuters/Jason O'Brien

LONDON – Former England coach Peter Moores is in the frame for the job as South Africa's coach following the sacking of Ottis Gibson at the weekend. According to a report in a London newspaper, Moores, who had two stints as England coach, could be in the running since Gibson was given the boot after South Africa's disappointing World Cup campaign.

Moores's three-year contract at Nottinghamshire runs out at the end of the English summer and though there is nothing official yet, his name has been bandied about as a potential successor for the Proteas job.

Moores, who is 56, had mixed fortunes in his two stints with England. After succeeding Duncan Fletcher, a former Proteas coach in 2012, Moores lost the job, after a very public row with Kevin Pietersen.

The fall-out also affected Pietersen, who was also sacked.

In 2014 Moores was back with England after coach Andy Flower paid the price for a 5-0 Ashes whitewash, but this time he lasted barely a year, a spell that included England’s disastrous 2015 World Cup campaign.

Moores had a poor record with England, with four wins and four losses in 10 Test series.

Meanwhile, Gibson, who left his role as England bowling coach two years ago, is believed to want to replace Trevor Bayliss as England coach. He is quitting after the current Ashes series.

African News Agency (ANA)