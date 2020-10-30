EXCLUSIVE: Odendaal, Mbatha to serve on Cricket South Africa interim board

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

CAPE TOWN - Experienced administrator Andre Odendaal was elected by Cricket South Africa’s Members Council on Thursday to serve on the interim board structure. Odendaal, the former Western Province and Cape Cobras chief executive, was elected along with Andile Dawn Mbatha and Xolani Vonya by virtue of majority votes. Odendaal received seven votes, while Dawn Mbatha and Vonya both received six. The nominees to miss out on election to the interim board were former Proteas batsman Adam Bacher (4 votes), Advocate John Korkie (4), Professor Ashwin Desai (3), Central Gauteng Lions president Anne Vilas (1), Judge Ronnie Pillay (1), Jubilant Motlanalo Speckman (0) and Nonhlanhla Dick (0). IOL Sport understands that the structure of the interim board will consist of 12 members. This will include six key stakeholders including at least one Sascoc representative, the three Members Council elections Odendaal, Dawn Mbatha and Vonya and CSA acting chief executive Kugandrie Govender, CSA chief financial officer Pholetsi Moseki and CSA company secretary Welsh Gwaza.

CSA also appointed Odendaal as an administrator last September to oversee the Western Province Cricket Association’s affairs when the board was placed under administration. Odendaal was relieved of his duties after WPCA Board won its arbitration case against CSA to be reinstalled.

Dawn Mbatha is the chief financial officer at the IEC (Independent Electoral Commission), while Vonya is a former chairman of Easterns Cricket Union.

The interim board being put in place is the result of CSA’s entire board having finally all resigned earlier this week after months of deliberation between Sascoc and cricket’s governing body.

Mthethwa met with CSA’s member’s council‚ Sascoc and the South African Cricketer’s Association (Saca) on Tuesday with the minister satisfied with the progress CSA have made. The remaining interim board will be announced later on Friday.

@ZaahierAdams