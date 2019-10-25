Faf demands clarity from CSA and says he is still extremely motivated to captain Proteas









Faf du Plessis says he wants clarity from CSA. Photo: Gavin Barker/BackpagePix Faf du Plessis demanded clarity from Cricket South Africa over long-term plans for the national team, stressing that the appointment of the Director of Cricket had to be done urgently. Du Plessis and the Proteas returned on Friday after a dismal tour to India where they were thrashed 3-0 in the Test series by Virat Kohli’s men, barely providing a challenge and certainly not looking anywhere close to winning a match. However the Proteas also operated against a backdrop of uncertainty because of Cricket SA, especially pertaining to some key decision making positions that were created as part of a brand new structure after the World Cup. The most important of those positions is that of Director of Cricket, an all powerful role that will impact South African cricket on a very broad scale; from junior level all the way up to the Proteas mens and womens teams. Du Plessis and current interim Director of Cricket, Corrie van Zyl, both acknowledged on Friday that the many conversations they had in India about the future of the national side could all be tossed out when the new Director of Cricket is appointed, sometime next month. The closing date for applications for that job, is October 31.

“It needs to be resolved as soon as possible,” said Du Plessis, “because we need to make decisions that influence the team positively, but also from the point of trust in people coming into work for a period of more than just a month.”

Both Van Zyl and Enoch Nkwe, who was the Team Director/Head Coach of the squads that played in India, are only in those positions temporarily, although Van Zyl admitted he would be applying for the Director of Cricket job. One of that person’s duties will be to appoint a Head Coach for the Proteas, so Nkwe, may very well return to his post as Lions coach by the end of November.

“The most important thing that needs to happen now is clarity and someone needs to make decisions. Director of Cricket first and then filter down through so everyone else can make decisions,” Du Plessis insisted.

Cricket SA will host a ‘bosberaad) later next week, involving players, coaches and administrators to thrash out some ideas about a way forward for the sport in this country, which given that CSA is facing legal challenges - including one from the country’s players - and financial problems, could prove critical

Du Plessis further explained that he remained eager to stay on as the national side’s captain, but that he also held talks with Nkwe and Van Zyl about the future leadership of the side. “The easiest thing, even after the World Cup, would have been to press the eject button and go, but it’s not where I am at at the moment,” said Du Plessis. “I still feel it’s important for me to fight for this team. It’s not about me, it’s about me serving the Proteas team and as long as that fire is still burning strongly inside, I will try to continue for as long as possible.”

“We have identified guys who will be the next leadership group, the next captains - potentially, Quinton (de Kock) is part of those plans. I will assist with that journey, to work with these guys on and off the field and make sure that the transition period is not as aggressive as what we are finding ourselves with right now from a batting unit and playing unit point of view,” Du Plessis explained.

Van Zyl, were his bid to be Director of Cricket fail, would return to be Cricket SA’s Head of Pathways, a position from which he oversees how players enter the local cricket structure and how they filter through it.

“We need to start planning now for England and act as if we are in those positions. If it changes, it changes, we have no control over that, but at least we have to take the learnings from india, plan for England and if it changes so be it,” he said.

@shockerhess





IOL Sport