Cricket SA’s new acting director of cricket Corrie van Zyl confirmed on Tuesday that Faf du Plessis would lead the Test side against India. Photo: Deryck Foster/BackpagePix

JOHANNESBURG – Faf du Plessis will captain the Proteas Test team in their three-match series against India starting in October, but the preceding trio of T20 Internationals may see a new leader employed. Cricket South Africa’s new acting director of cricket Corrie van Zyl confirmed on Tuesday that Du Plessis would lead the Test side in South Africa’s first assignment in the new World Test Championship.

However, with an eye on the 2023 World Cup, a new captain would be sought for the white-ball formats.

“We are looking forward to 2023, we need a strategy to 2023; we will look at the approach for the captain,” said Van Zyl, adding that a selection meeting to pick the squads for that tour would take place in the next few days.

While Cricket SA continue to cement their new structure around the national team – that will see the appointment of a director of cricket and a team director to oversee the Proteas – Van Zyl will also be the acting convenor of selectors.

He will pick the teams for India along with an interim team director, who will be identified soon, and the captains – Du Plessis for the Test group and the new ‘white-ball’ skipper for the T20s.

Van Zyl spelled out in greater detail what the new structure will be on Tuesday.

The team director will essentially combine the jobs of head coach and team manager and appoint assistant coaches, an administrative manager, logistical staff and a medical unit to look after the team.

CSA Acting Director of Cricket, Corrie van Zyl clarifies the new Proteas men’s team management & coaching structure. #CSAbriefing pic.twitter.com/JzdHs2TaP2 — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) August 6, 2019

That team director would report to the director of cricket, who in turn would report to the CSA chief executive Thabang Moroe.

Moroe said he hopes the permanent appointments will be in position before England arrive in the country in December.

He added that the reasons for the new structure was to ensure better communication between Cricket SA and the national team in terms of playing style and culture.

“We wanted to change the culture for various reasons, whether that be administrative, communicative, brand management. We wanted to change the culture in the team,” said Moroe.

.@TGmoroe on some of the areas of concern that CSA hopes the new structure will solve. #CSAbriefing pic.twitter.com/DNuic1YxMM — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) August 6, 2019

