JOHANNESBURG – England bowled South Africa out for 274 runs on Monday to win the fourth test at The Wanderers by 191 runs and ensure an emphatic 3-1 series victory.
Mark Wood took four wickets as the home team crumbled in the evening session after threatening to offer stoic resistance earlier in the day.
England completed the task with a day to spare with South Africa falling well short of their 466 run target in what would have been the highest fourth innings test chase.
The success is a massive boost for a young English team who overcame several obstacles on a tough tour and calms questions over Joe Root's captaincy.
"It took a lot to pick ourselves up after losing the first test and that's been extremely pleasing. It's taken a big effort from every one and it's a very exciting time for English cricket," said Root as he took the series trophy.