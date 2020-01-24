England captain Joe Root won the toss and chose to bat in the fourth Test against South Africa in Johannesburg on Friday. Photo: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

JOHANNESBURG – England captain Joe Root won the toss and chose to bat in the fourth Test against South Africa in Johannesburg on Friday. It was the seventh toss Proteas captain Faf du Plessis has lost in a row.

The entire morning session was lost due to non-stop overnight showers with play scheduled to start at 13:20.

Beuran Hendricks will make his debut for South Africa due to Kagiso Rabada being banned for this Test, while there is also a recall for Temba Bavuma with Zubayra Hamza dropping out. Hendricks is South Africa’s fifth debutant of the series.

South Africa will field an all-pace attack with left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj also deemed surplus to requirements. All-rounder Dwaine Pretorius therefore returns to the playing XI after missing the St George’s Park Test.