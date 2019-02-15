Faf du Plessis hits through the offside during his innings of 90 for the Proteas against Sri Lanka. Photo: Gerhard Duraan/BackpagePix

DURBAN – Faf du Plessis and Quinton de Kock hit half-centuries as South Africa stretched their lead on the third day of the first Test against Sri Lanka on Friday. Du Plessis just missed out on a hundred after being dismissed for 90 when Vishwa Fernando trapped him lbw as the Proteas captain left a ball that swung back into him.

The South Africans were eventually bowled out for 259, setting Sri Lanka a target of 304 for victory at Kingsmead.

Earlier, De Kock made 55 before being out lbw to debutant left-arm spinner Lasith Embuldeniya.

Resuming on 126/4, South African captain Du Plessis and wicket-keeper De Kock were largely untroubled on an easy-paced pitch, until De Kock went back to a ball from Embuldeniya, which spun into the left-hander and kept low.

De Kock was the more aggressive partner in a stand of 96 which eased South African nerves after the hosts had been struggling at 95/4.

De Kock made his runs off 62 balls with six fours.

Du Plessis had faced 139 deliveries by lunch, hitting 10 fours. Embuldeniya had figures of 3/51.

Latest Score: Sri Lanka 10/0, need another 294 for victory.

Dale Steyn is bowled out by Fernando for 1. SA are all out for 259 with a lead of 303. Really good bowling by Sri Lanka's Embuldeniya 5/66 on debut & Fernando (4/71`).

What are your thoughts on our batting innings? #SAvSL pic.twitter.com/HAHeLMWnRL — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) February 15, 2019

AFP, Staff Writer