Lungi Ngidi has been withdraw from the IPL due to injury. Photo: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

CAPE TOWN – Standard Bank Proteas fast bowlers, Lungi Ngidi and Anrich Nortje, will miss the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) due to injury. Ngidi sustained a left side strain during the fifth Momentum One-Day International (ODI) against Sri Lanka, while Nortje has been ruled out due to a right shoulder injury.



Proteas team manager, Dr Mohammed Moosajee explained the injuries: “Lungi felt discomfort while bowling during the last ODI against Sri Lanka at Newlands and immediately stopped bowling.

Anrich Nortje is sustained and injury and will miss the IPL. Photo: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

"Further scans revealed a Grade II muscle strain which will need up to four weeks of rest followed by a rehab programme leading up to the World Cup.

“Nortje sustained a right shoulder injury and will be sidelined for six weeks. Unfortunately, this injury will rule him out of the upcoming IPL, but with the World Cup in sight, it is important for us to make sure all of the World Cup hopefuls will be fit for selection.”

African News Agency (ANA)



