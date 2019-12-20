JOHANNESBURG – Cricket South Africa won’t have to look very far for an administrative structure to run the sport once the fall-out from various reviews that will start in the new year are concluded.
“Nicholson was a clear roadmap for us, people were happy. We were introducing a great new governing system. Looking back, maybe we should have implemented Nicholson as he’d recommended,” CSA’s interim chief executive Jacques Faul said this week.
Faul, who was seconded to CSA following the suspension of Thabang Moroe two weeks ago, has described Cricket SA as being in a crisis and that he was very concerned about the organisation’s financial state.
With an independent forensic audit set to take place in early January and yet another management review also in the offing, Cricket SA’s administrative future looks very uncertain. The boards of Western Province, Eastern Province, Gauteng and Kwazulu Natal have called for Cricket SA president, Chris Nenzani, the vice-president Beresford Williams and the remaining members of CSA’s Board of Directors to resign. The management review which is set to interrogate all of CSA’s administrative structures may eventually see that occur.
But what then? Faul feels that Cricket SA could return to what Judge Chris Nicholson recommended in 2012 following his Commission of Inquiry into the ‘bonus scandal,’ which that year lead to Gerald Majola being sacked as CEO.