Proteas captain Faf du Plessis and Hashim Amla put on a 128-run partnership for the second wicket against Sri Lanka on Friday. Photo: Action Images via Reuters

Hashim Amla made a welcome return to form on Friday, and Proteas captain Faf du Plessis was also among the runs in the World Cup warm-up match against Sri Lanka in Cardiff. Unfortunately for Aiden Markram, he got out just when he looked to be settled at the crease. He chased a wide one from Suranga Lakmal, and edged it behind for 21.

But Amla got through a tricky opening period, where the ball moved around, to establish a 128-run partnership for the second wicket for Du Plessis.

The experienced pair were rollicking along at more than six runs per over, but after it seemed as if they were both going to score centuries, they were dismissed within three balls.

Amla fell first, for 65 (off 61 balls, 9x4), when he was undone by spinner Jeevan Mendis and bowled.

Skipper Du Plessis was the more fluent of the two, hitting some sixes as well, having just come off a long IPL campaign.

The skipper Faf du Plessis brings up his 50 soon after Amla (62). SA 140/1 after 20 overs. #CWC19 #SLvSA pic.twitter.com/u0i0ehAAKg — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) May 24, 2019

But he went for one big hit too many, and skied Dhananjaya de Silva to long-on for a sparkling 88 off 69 balls (7x4, 4x6).

Rassie van der Dussen started the rebuilding phase with David Miller, but the latter played a loose shot to midwicket off Isuru Udana and was brilliant caught by Dimuth Karunaratne for five.

Latest score: South Africa 225/4 off 35 overs.

* Follow @IOLsport on Twitter for live score updates.





IOL Sport

Like IOL Sport on Facebook