PRETORIA – South Africa opener Aiden Markram has been ruled out of the rest of the series against England after fracturing a finger in the first test on Friday.
He will require surgery and is to be sidelined for six weeks, Cricket South Africa said on Saturday ahead of the third day’s play.
“Aiden sustained a fracture affecting the distal joint of his left ring finger,” said CSA chief medical officer Shuaib Manjra.
“After consulting with a number of hand specialists yesterday we arrived at a decision that the best outcome would be achieved through surgical reduction and fixation.
"This would mean him unfortunately missing the rest of the series against England.”