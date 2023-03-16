First ODI between Proteas and West Indies abandoned without a ball bowled

Gqeberha — The first One-Day International between South Africa and the West Indies has been abandoned without a ball bowled due to persistent rain at Buffalo Park Stadium in East London.
New coach Rob Walter and his men will have to wait a bit longer to get the new regime underway as not a single ball was bowled at Buffalo Park as officials, players and fans could only watch the rain pouring down.
The second One-Day International will be played at the same venue on Saturday.
Proteas first and second ODI squad against West Indies
Temba Bavuma (capt), Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Tony de Zorzi, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Sisanda Magala, Marco Jansen, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Ryan Rickelton, Andile Phehlukwayo,Tristan Stubbs, Lizaad Williams, Rassie van der Dussen, Tabraiz Shamsi, Wayne Parnell
Proteas third ODI squad against West Indies
Temba Bavuma (capt), Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Tony de Zorzi, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Sisanda Magala , Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Ryan Rickelton, Wayne Parnell, Andile Phehlukwayo,Tristan Stubbs, Lizaad Williams, Rassie van der Dussen.
IOL Sport