Five candidates who could replace Mark Boucher as Proteas coach

Cape Town — Mark Boucher sent shockwaves through South African cricket circles when he announced he would be resigning as Proteas coach after the T20 World Cup in October.

IOL Sport’s cricket writers, Stuart Hess and Zaahier Adams assess the candidates who could take over from Boucher Wandile Gwavu Wandile Gwavu is a forthright speaker. Picture: Muzi Ntombela BackpagePix The Central Gauteng Lions coach is a forthright speaker and has close ties with both Temba Bavuma and Cricket SA’s Director of Cricket Enoch Nkwe. Gwavu was Nkwe’s assistant at the Lions before taking on the main role, so he understands Nkwe's vision. He has had success with the Lions too, winning the four-day competition in his first season and then last summer he oversaw the team’s success in the One-Day Cup.

Mandla Mashimbyi Mandla Mashimbyi has close bonds with the likes of Proteas Test captain Dean Elgar, Aiden Markram and Lungi Ngidi. Picture: Twitter The Northerns Titans coach was Boucher’s assistant in his time at the franchise, and has on occasion acted in a similar role with the national team as well. More of a bowling expert, he has nevertheless got close bonds with the likes of Test captain Dean Elgar, Aiden Markram and Lungi Ngidi. In the first season of the new provincial system, Mashimbyi has put Northerns atop the points log, having led them to the four-day title and a runners-up spot in the T20 competition. Imraan Khan

Imraan Khan has quietly gone about creating a stable environment at KwaZulu-Natal. Picture: Anesh Debiky Dolphins The KwaZulu-Natal coach has quietly gone about creating a stable environment at the coastal union, which has led to success across the board - leading the Dolphins to their only four-day title in the final franchise era season - and more latterly in the limited-overs competitions of the new system as well. The presence of so many Dolphins players in the national squad; Keshav Maharaj, Sarel Erwee, Keegan Petersen, Khaya Zondo and Andile Phehlukwayo, is a tribute to the work Khan has been doing over the last few years. Malibongwe Maketa Malibongwe Maketa is studious and well respected. Picture: Muzi Ntombela BackpagePix The current SA A coach has been in England recently as part of the Proteas back-room staff. Hasn’t had a lot to do as SA A coach recently, but he is studious and well respected. Was Ottis Gibson’s assistant with the Proteas, and has been around the national set up for a long time. Did some excellent work at the Warriors before being roped into the national and then SA A teams.

Robin Peterson Robin Peterson has done a fine job marshalling a young Eastern Province Warriors team in recent years. Picture: Steve Haag BackpagePix Has done a fine job marshalling a young Eastern Province Warriors team in recent years, where he has overseen the development of Tristan Stubbs among others. Bar Khan's sole Test cap, Peterson is the only contender on this list with vast international playing experience. He has since turned to coaching and worked in the Caribbean Premier League to go along with upskilling himself with a Masters Degree in Sport Directorship from Manchester University. Is being lined up as Director of Cricket for the Cape Town SA20 franchise, which could impact his availability for the national team. @shockerhess, @ZaahierAdams

