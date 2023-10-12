History tells us that ICC World Cup contests between the Proteas and Australia are usually decided by the barest of margins. There are often mini individual battles that have a major bearing on the outcome.

We took a closer look at five head-to-battles that could potentially swing the game in their team’s favour ... Quinton de Kock v Josh Hazlewood Hazlewood is easily the most improved white-ball bowler in the

world the last couple of years, culminating in his World No 1 ranking. He hasn’t deviated too much from his hard Test-match lengths but has added a bit more variety to his arsenal. With De Kock not playing firstclass cricket any longer, Hazlewood’s probing lines outside the off-stump will be a real examination for the

Proteas opener. Temba Bavuma v Mitchell Starc The Proteas skipper was the only batter to miss out in the Sri Lankan run-fest after being trapped lbw early on by left-arm seamer Dilshan Mashudanka. Bavuma will face an even greater test today when Australian southpaw Starc zones in on his pads and stumps. Starc has a phenomenal World Cup record, having claimed his 50th wicket last time out against India and his ability to swing the new ball at high pace and deliver inch-perfect yorkers will be a major challenge upfront for Bavuma.

Rassie van der Dussen v Pat Cummins Van der Dussen is the glue that holds this explosive Proteas batting unit together. The key to Van der Dussen’s success is the tempo at which he is able to bat – being able to absorb pressure, before breaking the shackles later on. The Australian skipper will therefore be well aware of the importance of getting Van der Dussen’s wicket early in the context of the entire game.

Cummins is known for his aggressive approach and could pepper Van der Dussen early on with a few short balls in the hope that the Proteas No 3 deviates from his normal gameplan. Kagiso Rabada v David Warner This is a battle for the ages. Rabada may have history with Steve Smith but who can forget ‘KG’ flexing his muscles ready to confront Warner on the Kingsmead staircase?

Rabada may not have opened the bowling against Sri Lanka but he will ask Bavuma for the new ball against the Aussies in order to set the tone upfront. There is no better way to do that than by getting rid of the dangerous Warner. Equally, the Aussie left-hander will not stand down and take the attack to Rabada, knowing that if he is able to counter the initial threat, the Proteas will be on the back foot early on. Keshav Maharaj v Steve Smith

Left-arm spinners have already made a significant impact on this World Cup, with New Zealand’s Mitchell Santner and India’s Ravindran Jadeja showing their class. Jadeja, in particular, had the Aussies in a spin, including dismissing Smith with a Test-match special. Maharaj is of equal class – if not better – than the afore-mentioned duo and will relish maintaining the pressure on Australia.