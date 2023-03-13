Five objectives for Rob Walter and the Proteas in ODI series against the West Indies

Gqeberha – The road to the 50-over World Cup, under the leadership of coach Rob Walter, starts now as the Proteas take on the West Indies in a three-match one-day international series in East London (twice) and Potchefstroom. Here IOL Sport cricket writer Ongama Gcwabe looks at five objectives for Walter and his team in the series.

Culture and playing style Prior to the England series in January which South Africa won, the ODI side essentially had no identity or playing style. The main objective for Walter and also captain Temba Bavuma, is to establish a team culture and style of play. Clarity in team culture and the type of cricket makes it easy for players to understand their roles within the team, which is what the Proteas need going into the World Cup.

Test squad depth

Walter has a job to do and time is not on his side as we are six months away from the start of the World Cup in India. The Proteas have an almost settled squad in ODIs with many players having cemented their spots in the starting XI. The objective now, is to give game time to the fringe players who will most likely form part of the 15 that will travel to India. Going into a World Cup, the reserve players needs to have game time and form to boost their confidence so that if they are needed, they are ready to step up.

Quinton de Kock De Kock has not been himself lately in the green and gold of South Africa. The big hitting left-hander has struggled to score big and that is a concern heading to a World Cup. The addition of JP Duminy as batting coach in white-ball cricket, will hopefully spark the fire in De Kock to find his groove because coach Walter needs him firing at the top of the order alongside the in-form Bavuma.

ALSO READ: Keshav Maharaj’s injury opportunity for Bjorn Fortuin to get Proteas ODI berth The all-rounder spot The all-rounder spot is yet to be owned by any player despite Wayne Parnell and Marco Jansen being favourites.

The addition of Andile Phehlukwayo and Sisanda Magala to the squad will hopefully encourage the new coach to explore his options to find a diverse pair for the all-rounder role. The series against the West Indies does not count toward the ODI Super League points table, which makes it a perfect time for Walter to give those guys opportunities. ALSO READ: Leading from the front a priority for Temba Bavuma as Proteas Test squad takes shape Play the youngsters

Tristan Stubbs scored a wonderful hundred for the Warriors against the One-Day Cup champions - the Lions - this season, while Ryan Rickelton finished as leading run scorer in that tournament, where he compiled 452 runs at an average of 64.57 in seven matches. The two youngsters - Stubbs is 22, while Rickleton is 26 - alongside the promising Tony de Zorzi (25), need exposure to ODI cricket if Cricket South Africa are intending on prioritising the future and also the 2027 World Cup, which SA and Zimbabwe will host. @imongamagcwabe