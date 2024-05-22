Five Proteas players who didn’t fire in the Indian Premier League

It’s been a good Indian Premier League (IPL) for a number of Proteas players like Heinrich Klaasen and Tristan Stubbs, but there are more than a few who would rather forget this year’s edition. The play-offs began this week, with qualifier one on Tuesday seeing the Kolkata Knight Riders thumping Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Though they lost, Sunrisers are not out as they will play in qualifier two against the winner of Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangaluru who face-off on Wednesday. With the T20 World Cup starting next month, here are five South African players that might be a little concerned after this season’s IPL.

🏏I managed to catch up with Jacques Kallis mid-season.

🎬Watch part 1 of our chat about how this season has turned out among other things.

Aiden Markram The Proteas skipper hasn't had a bad IPL, but it hasn't been great either. With just one half century in nine matches, Markram has not played a game for Sunrisers since April 28. The top order batsman has looked on as Proteas teammate Klaasen has played five matches this month.

Without any news of an injury, it seems Sunrisers have dropped Markram. However, after their loss in the first qualifier, Markram will hope Sunrisers tinker their lineup to include him. Anrich Nortje The fiery fast bowler Nortje came into the IPL after recovering from a back injury, to play for the Delhi Capitals (DC). His economy rate this season has been over 13, while he has claimed just seven wickets in six matches. Clearly still trying to shake off the rust, Nortje was not picked for DC since April 24. Marco Jansen Proteas all-rounder Jansen has failed to make headlines having played just three matches for Sunrisers. With 18 runs total and one wicket across those three matches he played, it’s no wonder that Sunrisers showed little confidence in the 24-year-old left-arm quick.