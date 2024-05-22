Five Proteas players who didn’t fire in the Indian Premier League

It’s been a good Indian Premier League (IPL) for a number of Proteas players like Heinrich Klaasen and Tristan Stubbs, but there are more than a few who would rather forget this year’s edition.
The play-offs began this week, with qualifier one on Tuesday seeing the Kolkata Knight Riders thumping Sunrisers Hyderabad.
Though they lost, Sunrisers are not out as they will play in qualifier two against the winner of Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangaluru who face-off on Wednesday.
With the T20 World Cup starting next month, here are five South African players that might be a little concerned after this season’s IPL.
🏏I managed to catch up with Jacques Kallis mid-season.— Anrich Nortje (@AnrichNortje02) May 13, 2024
🎬Watch part 1 of our chat about how this season has turned out among other things.
🌐This has been brought to you by Mega Casino World!
👇Visit them @ https://t.co/DwT4FZV9Ei#MCWAmbassador #MegaCasinoWorld #IPL2024 pic.twitter.com/vZ359Hp7io
Aiden Markram
The Proteas skipper hasn’t had a bad IPL, but it hasn’t been great either. With just one half century in nine matches, Markram has not played a game for Sunrisers since April 28. The top order batsman has looked on as Proteas teammate Klaasen has played five matches this month.
Without any news of an injury, it seems Sunrisers have dropped Markram. However, after their loss in the first qualifier, Markram will hope Sunrisers tinker their lineup to include him.
Anrich Nortje
The fiery fast bowler Nortje came into the IPL after recovering from a back injury, to play for the Delhi Capitals (DC). His economy rate this season has been over 13, while he has claimed just seven wickets in six matches. Clearly still trying to shake off the rust, Nortje was not picked for DC since April 24.
Marco Jansen
Proteas all-rounder Jansen has failed to make headlines having played just three matches for Sunrisers. With 18 runs total and one wicket across those three matches he played, it’s no wonder that Sunrisers showed little confidence in the 24-year-old left-arm quick.
Keshav Maharaj
The Proteas spinner has played even fewer matches than Jansen, with just two appearances for Rajasthan Royals. With returns of 0/16 on April 10 and 2/23 on April 13, Maharaj’s services have not been required since.
Quinton de Kock
De Kock started well for Lucknow SuperGiants with three fifties in his first six games, but since then has had four failures in a row - with a best score of 12. His average of 22 is his worst since the 2014 IPL and the 250 runs he scored is also his lowest tally from eight matches or more in a season since 2018.