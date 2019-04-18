JP Duminy could be made available for the Cape Cobras in the T20 Challenge. Photo: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

JOHANNESBURG –South African team manager Dr Mohammed Moosajee provided an injury update on five members of the 15-man Proteas squad for the World Cup. They are presently going through various stages of rehabilitation from injuries and their readiness for the competition.

Selection convenor Linda Zondi confirmed that the squad can be amended up until May 23 – one week before South Africa face England in the World Cup opener at The Oval in London.

However, Zondi said that will only be done in the event of injury.

Lungi Ngidi (left side strain): Still undergoing physiotherapy and rehabilitation, progressing very well. Will train alongside National Academy squad at CSA’s High Performance Centre.

Will play and bowl a few overs for the Academy side against Afghanistan Academy team in a 50-over game as part of rehab. Will bowl between 4 and 8 overs in two matches.

Anrich Nortje (right shoulder): Has seen a specialist and is making good progress with recovery. Will also join national Academy team, and face the Afghans, with a view to bowling between 4 and 8 overs in two 50-over matches.

JP Duminy (right shoulder): Undergoing physiotherapy and rehab, will also play for the national Academy team against Afghan counterparts in the last week of April.

If he comes through those matches in good condition, he could be made available for the Cape Cobras in the T20 Challenge.

Experienced & versatile. @jpduminy21’s all-round ability puts the Proteas in good stead, his knowledge, adaptability will solidify the middle-order.

Having played 194 ODI's for South Africa he's seen it all and has done it all.#CWC19 #ProteaFire pic.twitter.com/kb7RUjtF21 — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) April 18, 2019

Tabraiz Shamsi (lower back strain): Having rehab and physio. Targeting a return to the Titans side for the latter stages of the T20 Challenge.

Andile Phehlukwayo (right foot): Set to return for the Dolphins for their next match in the T20 Challenge.





IOL Sport

