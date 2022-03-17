Five things to watch for as the Proteas take on Bangladesh’s Tigers

Johannesburg — Temba Bavuma and the Proteas will host Bangladesh in a three match ODI series starting at SuperSport Park in Centurion on Friday. IOL Sport’s Stuart Hess takes a look at five things to watch for in Friday’s first ODI in Centurion.

Pace bowling Mustafizur Rahman and Taskin Ahmed are very skilfull and slippery quicks who will test the South African top order. ‘The Fizz’ as Mustafizur is known, has been around the block in big T20 Leagues, handles pressure well and Taskin has come on in leaps and bounds in the last few years. They, like the South Africans, will enjoy bowling on the Highveld, and the key to a series win may lie with how the quickies in both teams go. Proteas top order

Will be tested by the Bangladesh pacers. Janneman Malan is in form having made half centuries in both innings’ for Boland, while Aiden Markram hopefully regained confidence from his knock of 70 for the Titans in the One-Day Cup. A little less is known about Quinton de Kock, who didn’t play for his province, but probably relies on just turning up and turning it on, while Temba Bavuma got out cheaply playing the same kind of shot in two innings for the Lions. The seam bowling all-rounders What combination do the Proteas go with? Andile Phehlukwayo has blown hot but mostly cold in the last few seasons, while Dwaine Pretorius hasn’t been a regular in the ODI side and Wayne Parnell was a surprise call-up earlier this season. Throw in the fact that despite fitness concerns, the selectors are very keen on utilising Sisanda Magala, it’s clear that no one is secure in this spot. Whoever performed in this series will go a long way to securing his spot for next year’s World Cup.

Shakib Al-Hasan A ‘will he won’t he,’ ‘what the hell’ ‘okay go ahead and book it’ tale of confusion Bangladesh coach Russell Domingo will hope won’t be a distraction. Shakib is now in South Africa, apparently is available for both ODIs and the Tests having initially been selected, then opted out, then following a meeting with Bangladesh Cricket Board, opted back in. He’s a class player, but if you were a Proteas player, you’d definitely use it as a topic for some sledging. Super League

South Africa needs the points from the series to get them up the table. Currently 10th, the Proteas have been victims of their own inconsistency, rain and Covid variants, but this is a crucial opportunity that Bavuma and Co. simply have to grasp. A 3-0 series win is vital, and hopefully they maintain discipline (over-rates have to be monitored) so that they don’t lose any points. A full house of points in this series, gets them up to fifth just behind Afghanistan. @shockerhess IOL Sport