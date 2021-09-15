Five things we learned from the Proteas T20 series win in Sri Lanka

Fielding – The improvements seen in the Caribbean, still need to be upgraded, but more importantly is the need for consistency. Mistakes will happen in the field, but what the Proteas need to do is limit them. Back-to-back misfields that turned singles into boundaries as happened at the start of the fifth over in the last match, illustrate bad discipline. Players and coaches have talked of the need to polish up in that area, and the World Cup will be the ultimate testing area to see if that occurs.

Kagiso Rabada – Two good performances on the tour - the second ODI and the second T20 – otherwise he was inconsistent, his rhythm didn’t look good and his energy appeared to be lacking. How much of that had to do with a rolled ankle suffered in that second ODI, we don’t know. The IPL provides an opportunity for him to find some form ahead of the World Cup. He’s a very important player – both for the Delhi Capitals and the Proteas.

Aiden Markram – De Kock got the man of the series award, but it could easily have gone to Markram. The fuss about Faf du Plessis is understandable, but Markram provided food for thought; what about a no.3 batsman, who could do what Faf does with the bat, field like Faf does in the deep, and also bowl four overs, which Faf hasn’t done since his 20s? Markram finished the series as the third highest run-scorer and joint second highest wicket-taker for South Africa. He has quickly become a very important player for SA in the shortest format.