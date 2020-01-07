DURBAN – Mondli Khumalo is the only KZN representative in the South African U-19 Cricket World Cup squad which is due to play in the 50-overs tournament on home soil later this month.
The 18-year-old fast bowler looks set to be an important part of Lawrence Mahatlane's side who will be looking to stage a strong performance in the tournament.
He recently impressed against India U-19 who will be one of the pre-tournament favourites to win the U-19 World Cup as he finished with bowling figures of 4/53. Even though the South African's ultimately lost the game by 66 runs, Khumalo proved that he is capable of shining against the best in his age division.
South Africa U19 (Playing XI): Andrew Louw, Jonathan Bird, Luke Beaufort, Khanya Cotani(w), Bryce Parsons(c), Jack Lees, Tiaan van Vuuren, Tyrese Karelse, Achille Cloete, Mondli Khumalo, Odirile Modimokoane— All India Radio Sports (@akashvanisports) January 5, 2020
#SAvNZ #U19QuadSeries pic.twitter.com/IXbNdacke5