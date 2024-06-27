Former cricketers, government say kudos to the Proteas for reaching T20 World Cup final

The Protea's clinical nine-wicket victory against Afghanistan in the T20 World Cup semi-final clash on Wednesday, ex-players, ordinary South Africans and governmental institutions have taken to social media to congratulate the national team on their performance. The win ensured South Africa advanced to the final of the T20 Cricket World Cup and will face the winner of the semi-final match between defending champions England and India. It is the first time the senior national men’s team has reached a final.

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, the South African government congratulated the men's senior national cricket team for reaching the final. “👏Congratulation @ProteasMenCSA on reaching the finals in the #T20WorldCup for the first time beating Afghanistan by 9 wickets. 🇿🇦🏏🇦🇫#SAvAFG #OutOfThisWorld #WozaNawe #BePartOfIt” Legendary former South African fast bowler Dale Steyn who was also serving as a commentator for the match said the winning moment was emotional.

“It’s emotional down here. We’re into a final,” said the former fast bowler. Another South African cricket legend, Herschelle Gibbs, said the South Africa could go all the way to lift the trophy. “I’ve tweeted many a time that if we made the final it would be our time .. and I’ve tweeted it again ✔️,” said Gibbs

Former captain Graeme Smith reacting after the win said he was happy for captain Aiden Markram and the the rest of the team. “Couldn’t be happier for@AidzMarkram and the team, one more to go”. Markram skipped the U19 Proteas to world cup victory in 2014.