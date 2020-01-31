JOHANNESBURG – Veteran batsman Farhaan Behardien has ended his 14-year association with the Titans, after signing a Kolpak deal with English county side, Durham.
“It is with great fondness that we will remember his time here, and we will always be grateful for his services as well as the success he brought to the franchise,” said acting Titans CEO Pierre Joubert.
Capped 97 times for the national side in One-Day International and T20 cricket, Behardien also played in four ICC tournaments for his country.
