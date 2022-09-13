Former Proteas quick Morne Morkel joins Namibia cricket team as bowling consultant

Johannesburg - Morne Morkel will join brother Albie on the coaching staff of the Namibia side for the 2022 World Cup in Australia.
Morkel, who played 86 Tests, 117 ODIs and 44 T20 Internationals for the Proteas, will be Namibia’s bowling consultant. Older brother Albie is the assistant coach.
The Nambians are coached by Pierre de Bruyn, a former provincial teammate of the Morkel brothers at Northerns.
Namibia will participate in a pre-tournament qualifying competition and are in the same group as Sri Lanka, the Netherlands and the United Arab Emirates. They start their campaign against Sri Lanka, the newly crowned Asia Cup champions in Geelong on October 16.
