Four areas Proteas limited-overs coach Rob Walter will have to fix

The Proteas languish in 11th place - only above Zimbabwe and the Netherlands - and are virtually certain of missing out on finishing in the top eight to earn automatic qualification to the World Cup in India later this year. The only positive for Walter is that the only way is up for this team.

Player availability

As mentioned, Walter will have to incorporate the SA20 into his planning for the England series and this may impact on who is available for selection with some key players, particularly fast bowlers Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje, may opt to sit out the England series as part of a rest and recuperation programme.