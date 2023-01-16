Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Monday, January 16, 2023

Four areas Proteas limited-overs coach Rob Walter will have to fix

Rob Walter has been named the Proteas’ limited-overs coach. Photo: Cricket South Africa

Published 46m ago

Cape Town - Cricket SA appointed Rob Walter on Monday as the new Proteas limited-overs coach. IOL Sport’s Zaahier Adams has identified five immediate challenges Walter faces.

ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League Standings

The Proteas languish in 11th place - only above Zimbabwe and the Netherlands - and are virtually certain of missing out on finishing in the top eight to earn automatic qualification to the World Cup in India later this year. The only positive for Walter is that the only way is up for this team.

Player availability

As mentioned, Walter will have to incorporate the SA20 into his planning for the England series and this may impact on who is available for selection with some key players, particularly fast bowlers Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje, may opt to sit out the England series as part of a rest and recuperation programme.

The ICC World Cup qualifiers

It may seem bizarre that a country such as South Africa may have to qualify for the World Cup, but that is exactly the situation the Proteas may find themselves in. It is uncharted territory and the pressure is entirely different to a bilateral series, and everyone knows how the Proteas and pressure accompany each other at ICC events.

Find and develop a consistent all-rounder

Dwaine Pretorius’ recent retirement from international cricket has left the Proteas with a void they have already consistently struggled to fill. The leading candidates for the role are the regulars in Wayne Parnell and Andile Phehlukwayo, while Marco Jansen is also beginning to stake a claim in white-ball cricket. The forgotten man Wiaan Mulder could also still offer a solution.

@ZaahierAdams

