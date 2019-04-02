The vastly-experienced Imran Tahir holds fourth spot among the internationally-ranked bowlers. Photo: Phando/Jikelo/African News Agency (ANA)

JOHANNESBURG – As the Cricket World Cup draws ever-closer, South Africa have four players ranked in the One-Day International rankings for batsmen and bowlers respectively. With South Africa involved in the opening game of the quadrennial showpiece against hosts England on May 30, the Proteas have four standout players at the moment in Quinton de Kock, captain Faf du Plessis, Imran Tahir and Kagiso Rabada.

Wicketkeeper De Kock is ranked fourth among the batsmen with an average of 45.56. Du Plessis, meanwhile, is one spot behind in fifth with an average of 46.54.

Kagiso Rabada as the leader of the SA pace attack is ranked fifth. Photo: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

The vastly-experienced Tahir holds fourth spot among the bowlers, with an average of 24.21 at an economy rate of 4.62. The 40-year-old spinner’s contribution at the World Cup will be key to South Africa’s success at the tournament.

Rabada as the leader of the SA pace attack is fifth, boasting an average of 26.43 at economy rate of 4.98.

African News Agency (ANA)




