From Rilee Rossouw’s records to Anrich Nortje’s magic slower ball … 5 takeaways from Proteas win over Bangladesh

Johannesburg - Following South Africa’s thumping 104-run win over Bangladesh in their T20 World Cup clash in Sydney on Thursday, here are five key statistics from their dominant display. First - Rilee Rossouw’s century was not only the first of this year’s tournament but also the first by a South African batter at a T20 World Cup. Rassie van der Dussen’s 94* against England in Sharjah last year, was the previous best score by a Proteas batter in the competition.

168 - The partnership shared by Rossouw and Quinton de Kock for the second wicket is the highest partnership for any wicket in a T20 World Cup match. The pair got together at the start of the second over and used up just 85 balls. Eight - The number of sixes struck by Rossouw was the third highest for a World Cup match. The top two spots are held by Chris Gayle who hit 10 against South Africa in the first World Cup match at the Wanderers in 2007 and then notched up 11 against England in Mumbai in 2016.

Slower Ball - There are slower balls and then there are Anrich Nortje slower balls. His clocked 132km/h which is good enough for most bowlers’ top speed. It was the second ball of his second over and flummoxed Litton Das, while only just missing the off-stump. Otherwise Nortje was operating in the high 140s, with his quickest delivery - the one that fortuitously dismissed Shakib Al Hasan - clocking 153km/h 4/10 - Nortje’s best figures in T20 Internationals. He eliminated any hope the Tigers had of chasing the substantial target set by the Proteas by taking two wickets in his first over. Nortje’s efforts laid the foundation for a solid all-round performance by the bowlers that also saw left-arm wrist spinner Tabraiz Shamsi claim 3/20.

