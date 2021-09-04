George Linde makes ODI debut as Proteas change three for second Sri Lanka match

JOHANNESBURG - Keshav Maharaj, captaining South Africa for the first time, won the toss in the second One-Day International against Sri Lanka on Saturday and chose to bat. The match was reduced to 47 overs per side, and started an hour later than scheduled because of heavy overnight rain in the Sri Lankan capital, Colombo.

Maharaj took over the captaincy reigns after Temba Bavuma’s tour was ended due to a fractured thumb, which was the result of an errant throw from a Sri Lanka fielder, during Bavuma’s innings in the first ODI on Thursday. South Africa made three changes to the starting line-up with all-rounder George Linde called up to make his ODI debut in place of Anrich Nortje. Wiaan Mulder replaced Kyle Verreynne and Reeza Hendricks takes Bavuma’s place at No 3 in the order.

It's a radically different team, with just three seam bowling options, but also three front-line spinners, and if there is need for more spin, Aiden Markram's off-break's provide a further option. Sri Lanka, having won the first ODI by 14 runs, went into Saturday's fixture with an unchanged XI.

TEAMS Sri Lanka: Avishka Fernando, Minod Bhanuka, Bhanuka Rajpaksa, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (capt), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Akila Dananjaya, Pravin Jayawickrama South Africa: Aiden Markram, Janneman Malan, Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Wiaan Mulder, Heinrich Klaasen, George Linde, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj (capt), Tabraiz Shamsi.