Proteas and Titans fast bowler Gerald Coetzee will miss the second Test against India after developing pelvic inflammation during the first Test at SuperSport Park in Centurion. The 23-year-old experienced discomfort in his pelvis, which got progressively worse while bowling on day three of the match. He underwent scans on Friday which revealed the extent of the injury.

Head coach Shukri Conrad has opted to release Coetzee from the squad as a precautionary measure. Coetzee joins captain Temba Bavuma on the sidelines. Bavuma’s suffered a hamstring injury that saw him off the field for the majority of the first Test.

Conrad confirmed that Bavuma will not feature in the second and final Test at Newlands next week, and that Lions batter Zubayr Hamza will be his replacement. “Temba is not in a great physical state, it’s another hamstring. We felt that there was potential that he could aggravate the injury even further. He will be assessed in two weeks’ time, before the SA20,” the coach said. “He is definitely out of the Cape Town Test, and Zubayr Hamza will be joining the squad.”

Coetzee, however, will not be replaced from outside the squad. Proteas Test squad for Newlands Dean Elgar (captain, Titans), David Bedingham (Western Province), Nandre Burger (Western Province), Tony de Zorzi (Western Province), Zubayr Hamza (Lions), Marco Jansen (Warriors), Keshav Maharaj (Dolphins), Aiden Markram (Titans), Wiaan Mulder (Lions), Lungi Ngidi (Titans), Keegan Petersen (Rocks), Kagiso Rabada (Lions), Tristan Stubbs (Warriors) and Kyle Verreynne (Western Province).