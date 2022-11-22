Glenton Stuurman out of Proteas tour to Australia, Lizaard Williams called-up as replacement

Johannesburg - Glenton Stuurman has been ruled out of the Australian tour after picking up an abdominal strain in a Four-Day match for the Warriors last week. His place in the 16-man tour group will be taken by Lizaad Williams of the Titans. Stuurman bowled just 10 overs for the Warriors in their match against the Dolphins at St George’s Park last week. Although he batted in the Warriors’ second innings, contributing a valuable 34 runs, he was unable to bowl when the Dolphins batted a second time. The 30 year old seamer made his Test debut in New Zealand earlier this year and made a good start to the current Four-Day series claiming nine wickets in the Warriors’ opening round victory over the Boland Rocks in Paarl.

Story continues below Advertisement

Williams, who made his Test debut against Bangladesh earlier this year, took six wickets including a first innings ‘four-fer’ in the Titans’ win against the Knights at SuperSport Park last week. All of the Proteas with the exception of Temba Bavuma and Kagiso Rabada will be in action in this week’s round of Four-Day fixtures. Those two players have been given extra time off after the T20 World Cup, with Rabada’s absence down to load management issues. Meanwhile, Anrich Nortje is another who won’t feature in the Four-Day competition after he was granted a No Objection Certificate that enables him to play in the Abu Dhabi T10 League that starts on Wednesday. The Proteas leave for Australia on December 1, for a three match Test series. The first Test starts in Brisbane on December 17.

Proteas Squad for Australia tour Dean Elgar (capt), Temba Bavuma, Gerald Coetzee, Theunis de Bruyn, Sarel Erwee, Simon Harmer, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Lizaad Williams, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne, Khaya Zondo @shockerhess