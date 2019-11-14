JOHANNESBURG – Graeme Smith on Thursday said he was no longer available to be Cricket SA’s Director of Cricket.
Smith was one of three candidates interviewed for the crucial position last week. However on Thursday afternoon, Smith, writing on social media site Instagram said he didn’t feel he’d have the “level of freedom and support to initiate the required changes,” he believed should be made in the game locally.
The Director of Cricket post, is an all-encompassing role that includes overseeing all the national teams, while also developing a strategy for improving the domestic game, and a long-term plan to be successful at the 2023 World Cup.
When it emerged that Smith had been interviewed he was quickly seen as the ideal candidate for the position, within an organisation that currently lacks cricket expertise. “I would love to have taken on the role,” Smith wrote.
Smith goes onto to describe an “obvious desire to make a difference,” but also points out that the process involved in getting him to apply for the position, was long and frustrating.