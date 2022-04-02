Great skill in Mahmadul Hasan Joy's performance says Bangladeshi batting coach

Johannesburg — Bangladesh’s batting coach Jamie Siddons described Mahmadul Hasan Joy’s 137 at Kingsmead on Saturday as one of the best Test innings by a player from that country. Siddons, who is Australian and was Bangladesh’s head coach from 2007 to 2011 and is currently the side’s batting coach said he was impressed by the patience and skill the 21 year old Joy showed on Saturday. “Today’s innings was one of patience, a great game plan, he stuck to what he knows, didn’t try and play any expansive shots that weren’t in his repertoire. We are all really proud of how he went about it."

"I’m not sure there have been many better innings by a Bangladeshi batter in Test cricket,” said Siddons. ALSO READ: Proteas still on top after day three despite historic century by Mahmudul Hasan Joy Joy, playing in just his third Test, batted for 442 minutes, faced 326 balls and hit 15 fours and two sixes. He was the last man out as Bangladesh reached 298, leaving South Africa with a lead of 69 runs. At stumps on Saturday, the Proteas had reached 6/0.

Both Siddons and the Proteas debutant Lizaad Williams, who took 3/54 and dismissed Joy, by having him caught at slip, were impressed with how he manipulated the field. “He’s quite new in the international Test arena,” said Williams, “but he had a good gameplan, like he didn’t take on the short ball, he played spin well, when the field was up, he popped the ball over the top and when the guys were back he was milking the singles.” Siddons highlighted that aspect of Joy’s innings as well, while also pointing out the time he spent at the crease. “He waited for that bad ball and believed he could bat for six hours. The young players have good self belief. We just need to get bigger scores more often from them,” said Siddons. ALSO READ: Joy for Bangladesh's first Test hundred against the Proteas

He felt that in order for Bangladesh to have a chance to win the match, they needed to take quick wickets on Sunday morning. “It’s a typical Test wicket, it’s starting to turn quite a bit. If we weren’t 70 runs behind we’d be really backing ourselves to chase on that wicket. We have a lot of work ahead of ourselves on Sunday, if we are going to chase something, probably around the 220 to 230 mark,” said Siddons. @shockerhess IOL Sport