Hashim Amla had made five when he missed an intended pull off Jofra Archer, the ball crashing into the grille of his helmet after he was beaten for sheer speed. Photo: Action Images via Reuters

LONDON – South Africa star batsman Hashim Amla retired hurt after being hit by a Jofra Archer bouncer in the World Cup opener against England at the Oval on Thursday. Amla had made five when he missed an intended pull off the fast bowler, the ball crashing into the grille of his helmet after he was beaten for sheer speed.

He had several minutes of on-field treatment before walking off.

The Proteas were then 14/0 in the fourth over chasing 312 to win on an Oval ground where Amla made a South Africa record 311 not out in a Test against England in 2012.

But the visitors have since slumped to 44/2 in 10 overs, with Archer the danger man. He has dismissed both Aiden Markram and captain Faf du Plessis.

Markram pushed hard at one outside off and was caught by Joe Root for 11, while skipper Du Plessis decided to take on a bouncer and was caught on the boundary for just five.

INJURY | @hashamla



Oh-no, Hash has been struck on the head, he has had to go off the field. #ENGvSA #CWC19 #ProteaFire pic.twitter.com/Doldbz4oNF — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) May 30, 2019

AFP, Staff Writer