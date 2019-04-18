Hashim Amla. Photo: Deryck Foster/BackpagePix

Hashim Amla has been included in the 15-man Proteas squad for the ICC Cricket World Cup in England and Wales. Amla was ostensibly chosen ahead of Reeza Hendricks, who is one of the real contenders missing from the group, when Cricket South Africa president Chris Nenzani announced the team at the SuperSport studios in Randburg on Thursday.

Along with Amla, Aiden Markram is another player around whom there were question marks, but the Titans star will be part of the Proteas journey in the UK.

As expected, Lions batsman Rassie van der Dussen has been rewarded for his superb form in the summer, while another newcomer in Anrich Nortje will provide back-up to the pace attack made up of Kagiso Rabada, Dale Steyn, Lungi Ngidi and all-rounders Andile Phehlukwayo and Dwaine Pretorius.

The selection of Phehlukwayo and Pretorius, as well as the extra paceman in Nortje, sees Chris Morris being left out.

Tabraiz Shamsi will form the spin-bowling combination with the experienced Imran Tahir, with JP Duminy also able to turn his arm over.

The Proteas open their World Cup campaign against England at The Oval in London on May 30.

Proteas World Cup Squad

Faf du Plessis (captain), JP Duminy, David Miller, Dale Steyn, Andile Phehlukwayo, Imran Tahir, Kagiso Rabada, Dwaine Pretorius, Quinton de Kock, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, Hashim Amla, Tabraiz Shamsi.





