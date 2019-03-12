In 174 matches, Hashim Amla has scored 7 910 runs at an average of 49.74, with 27 hundreds and 37 half-centuries. Photo: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Cricket South Africa have stated that they “understand that family obligations always come first” after Hashim Amla asked for compassionate leave to miss the final two ODIs against Sri Lanka. Amla’s father Mahomed is “critically ill”, which has seen Hashim miss the last few Cape Cobras matches in the One-Day Cup.

Now that he was recalled for the two remaining ODIs at St George’s Park in Port Elizabeth on Wednesday and Newlands on Saturday, Amla has asked to be excused.

He has been replaced in the squad by Reeza Hendricks.

Proteas team manager Dr Mohammed Moosajee said on Tuesday: “Hashim has asked to be excused from the last two ODIs of the current series against Sri Lanka on compassionate grounds, since his father is critically ill.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Hashim and his family during this difficult time, and we understand that family obligations always come first.

“The selectors have decided to add Reeza Hendricks to the squad. It was always the intention of the selectors to rotate Hashim and Reeza during this Sri Lanka ODI series.”

While these final two internationals were seen as an opportunity for Amla to state his case for the World Cup squad, he is held in high regard by Proteas captain Faf du Plessis and selection convenor Linda Zondi for his impeccable record in limited-overs cricket.

In 174 matches, he has scored 7 910 runs at an average of 49.74, with 27 hundreds and 37 half-centuries – which should be good enough to secure a berth in the 15-man Proteas World Cup squad.

The pitches in England and Wales are also tough to bat on for players who haven’t been there before, so Amla’s long-established opening partnership with Quinton de Kock should remain intact for the opening game against England on May 30 at The Oval in London.

#CSAnews Hashim Amla will miss the remainder of the ODI series against Sri Lanka on compassionate grounds due to a family illness #SAvSL pic.twitter.com/nF4L5xhATk — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) March 12, 2019





