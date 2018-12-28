Hashim Amla raises his bat after reaching his half-century, while Dean Elgar also got to 50 on Friday. Photo: Christiaan Kotze/BackpagePix

CENTURION – South Africa completed a dominant performance over Pakistan as the hosts coasted to a six-wicket victory on day three of the Boxing Day Test in Centurion on Friday. The Proteas managed 151/4, despite a late wobble, to comfortably chase down the 149 victory target.

Dean Elgar (50) and Hashim Amla (63 not out) both picked up half-centuries in a comprehensive victory to begin the three-Test series.

Elgar was out just after reaching 50, ending a second-wicket partnership of 119, caught behind by Sarfraz Ahmed off the bowling of Shan Masood (1/6).

Despite a couple of quick wickets as Theunis de Bruyn (10) and captain Faf du Plessis (0) both fell cheaply, Amla and Temba Bavuma (13) were able to help South Africa over the line.

Earlier, starting their innings on day three, Aiden Markram was trapped lbw for a duck by Hasan Ali before South Africa had a run on the board.

With the ball swinging and moving off the bowler-friendly pitch, Elgar and Amla successfully negotiated a tricky morning session.

Elgar was also struck on the body during morning play, but remained resolute at the crease.

The second Test begins at Newlands in Cape Town on January 3.

African News Agency (ANA)