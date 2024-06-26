Head to head: Proteas have the upper hand at T20 World Cups against Afghanistan

World cricket’s new Boogie Man Afghanistan have left a trail of destruction behind them over the last few years, beating some of the best teams on the planet. Australia were their latest casualties. Jonathan Trott’s team beat the much-fancied Australians in the Super Eight, which ultimately helped them qualify for the semi-finals of this year’s T20 World Cup.

Afghanistan beat Pakistan and England at the 2023 ODI World Cup in India, and could have qualified for the semi-finals if it wasn’t for a freakish Glen Maxwell knock when they had Australia on the ropes.

The only Full Member teams Afghanistan haven’t beaten are India and their T20 World Cup semi-final opponents South Africa. The Proteas and Afghanistan have played each twice at the T20 World Cup, with the South Africans coming out comfortable winners on both occasions. It’s a similar story on ODI cricket, with the Proteas beating Afghanistan in their two previous meetings in the 50-over format.

IOL Sport’s John Goliath takes a trip down memory lane and looks at the previous T20 World Cup matches between the two teams ahead of the crunch last-four encounter in the West Indies.

2010 T20 World Cup, Proteas beat Afghanistan by 59 runs in Bridgetown, Barbados. Afghanistan would have felt like they were in with a big chance to upset the Proteas after restricting the South Africans to 137/7. Jacques Kallis top-scored with 34 off 33 balls, with only four other batsmen managing to get to double figures. Afghan fast bowler Hamid Hassan (3/21) tore through the South African line-up. However, a blistering display of fast bowling by South Africa’s speedsters saw Afghanistan bundled out for just 80. Morne Morkel was the pick of the Proteas bowlers bowlers with figures of 4/20, while Dale Steyn (2/6) and Charl Langeveldt (3/12) also enjoyed their outing.

2016 T20 World Cup, Proteas beak Afghanistan by 37 runs in Mumbai, India. AB de Villiers set up the Proteas’ win with a dashing 64 off just 29 balls, which four boundaries and five towering sixes. He was ably supported by Quinton de Kock (45) and Faf du Plessis (41) as the Proteas reached 209/5. In the reply, Mohammad Shahzad (44 off 19 balls) and Noor Ali Zadran (25 off 24) got off to a fast start, with Afghanistan cruising at 52 in the fourth over. However, Chris Morris (4/27) bowled Shahzad before restricting them to 172 all out.