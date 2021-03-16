Heinrich Klaasen and Lara Goodall secure Proteas contracts

CAPE TOWN - The major upcoming engagement for the women’s team is the 2022 ICC Women’s World Cup in New Zealand in March and April.

CSA confirmed in a statement that the women’s contracts have increased from 14 to 15 players, while it has been decided to remain with the 16 men’s contracts, keeping the 17th open, giving players the opportunity to qualify for it through performance.

🚨 NATIONAL CONTRACTS AWARDED#MomentumProteas have been awarded 15 contracts, with Lara Goddall receiving that contract.



Heinrich Klaasen receives his maiden contract after consistently good performances



🔗 Full contracted list https://t.co/2DfH3CgCxk#ThatsOurGame pic.twitter.com/kHCHSSwXeb — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) March 16, 2021

Lara Goodall is the 15th player who has been awarded a women’s team national contract after consistently good performances throughout the last couple of seasons, while Heinrich Klaasen receives his maiden men’s team contract.

“It is a matter of great pride that CSA has increased the number of women’s contracts from 14 to 15 for the very first time,” CSA Acting Chief Executive, Pholetsi Moseki, said. “We are confident that the number of selected players for both the men’s and women’s teams is sufficient to maintain them across the formats in which they participate.

“We are about to enter into a very import cricket season with ICC World Cup events for both the men’s and the women’s teams and we are confident that we have the correct personnel and necessary depth within the system to produce teams that will challenge the best in the world in the coming 12 months.