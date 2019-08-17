Heinrich Klaasen has played in 14 ODIs and nine T20 Internationals, but has yet to earn a Test cap for the Proteas. Photo: Frikkie Kapp/BackpagePix

CAPE TOWN – Heinrich Klaasen has been called up to the Proteas Test squad for the three-match series against India in October, following an injury to Rudi Second. The Knights wicket-keeper batsman Second was one of three new caps in the South African squad, but had to be withdrawn on Saturday after sustaining an injury during practice for the SA A side, who are preparing for their trip to India.

Cricket South Africa said that Second needed immediate surgery, and he will now sit out both the SA A tour and Proteas Test trip.

Titans gloveman Klaasen, who has played in 14 ODIs and nine T20 Internationals, was in the SA A one-day squad, but has been added to the four-day group and Proteas Test side as well, as the back-up to Quinton de Kock.

“Klaasen is part of the one-day squad for the South Africa A tour, and he will now be added to the squad in Second’s place for the four-day series that will assist his preparation for the Proteas Test series,” CSA acting director of cricket Corrie van Zyl said on Saturday.

It is the second change to the SA A set-up, with coach Russell Domingo withdrawing from the India tour after being appointed as the Bangladesh head coach.

Former Proteas assistant coach Malibongwe Maketa has been chosen as Domingo’s interim replacement for the SA A squad, while Cape Cobras mentor Ashwell Prince will head up an upcoming spin-bowling camp in India.

In addition, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have stated that the venue for the second Test will now be Pune, and the third will take place in Ranchi.





