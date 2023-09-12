The Proteas have faced Australia in eight matches across formats over the past few months, and have lost seven of those encounters. Another defeat today in Potchefstroom (1pm start) will also consign them to a third straight series defeat.

It is fair to say that Australia have kept up the pressure on their rivals, and during the one-day international series especially, the visitors have looked very much like the No 1-ranked team in the world, in comparison to the Proteas’ lowly sixth place. But why have the Australians, who are without five of their first-choice players, been so much better than the Proteas? “I think if we keep playing like the way we’re playing at the moment, we are probably going to shift down (the rankings) even more,” Proteas middle-order batter Heinrich Klaasen said.

“They are doing the basics very well, and we are quite far off our basics at this moment. The intensity with what they are playing at this moment is also far, far higher than us at the moment. “The way they are executing their basics is putting us under a little bit of pressure with the bat, because we are having to manufacture things because of their discipline. With them also scoring a few runs, there is scoreboard pressure.” Much of the Proteas’ woeful performances in the first five home games of the summer has been attributed to rustiness and a lack of collective game time.

Klaasen, a straight shooter at the best of times, doesn’t want to hear anything about it, though, as he believes the majority of the South Africans have been playing all around the world during the winter. “I don’t think that’s an excuse. We are professional cricketers. We are just off our game at the moment, and we are trying to get back there,” Klaasen said. “Each individual has to nail the basics. We are putting in the hard work. It’s just a matter of time that it will click and get it back.

“The boys are putting in a lot of effort. At times, I think we are trying a little too hard to get the basics right. I thought our intensity was better in the last game, so hopefully we are getting there.” The Proteas’ problems were compounded yesterday when fast bowler Anrich Nortje was ruled out of today’s third ODI at the JB Marks Oval. The 29-year-old left the field after bowling just five overs during the second ODI in Bloemfontein last Saturday due to lower back spasms, although he returned to the middle when he was required to bat.

Nortje’s absence is a further blow to the home team, with fellow fast bowler Sisanda Magala still unavailable for selection due to a knee injury. It is at times like these that the Proteas will need to hang on to anything remotely positive in the hope of a turnaround, with Klaasen claiming home-ground advantage in Potchefstroom may yet just provide the trick. “I quite enjoy the fact that we bring the big teams all the way to Potch,” Klaasen said of the venue where the Proteas have won their last five matches.