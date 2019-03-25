Reeza Hendricks has been in fine form with the bat for the Proteas. Photo: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa opener Reeza Hendricks and all-rounder Andile Phehlukwayo achieved career-best positions in batting and bowling, respectively, in the latest T20 player rankings after the team's 3-0 series sweep over Sri Lanka. Hendricks has advanced 26 slots to 15th position after scoring 139 runs in the series, including two half-centuries, while Phehlukwayo has moved up 14 slots to 10th position after taking seven wickets in two matches, including a haul of 4/24 in the final match in Johannesburg on Sunday.

JP Duminy’s 76 runs in the series have taken him from 39th to 32nd and Rassie van der Dussen’s 98 runs have helped him move up from 74th to 41st among batsmen, while Chris Morris (up two places to 18th) and Tabraiz Shamsi (up 41 places to 35th) are the notable gainers in the list for bowlers.

Andile Phehlukwayo is performing well and could find himself going to the cricket World Cup. Photo: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

For Sri Lanka, Niroshan Dickwela has gained 19 slots to reach 78th position among batsmen and Lasith Malinga has moved up 11 places to 42nd among bowlers.

Isuru Udana has advanced in both lists, moving up 106 slots to 144th among batsmen after scoring 132 runs in the series, including an 84 not out in the second match, and up 12 places to 51st among bowlers.

There has been no change in the T20 team rankings with South Africa and Sri Lanka remaining on fifth and ninth positions. South Africa have gained two points and closed in on Australia, while Sri Lanka have lost two points.

African News Agency (ANA)