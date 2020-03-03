High-riding South Africa to host the 2022 Women's T20 World Cup

CAPE TOWN – The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday announced on its Twitter account that South Africa will host the 2022 Women's T20 World Cup.

The Women's T20 World Cup is the biennial international championship for women's Twenty20 International cricket and the 2022 event will be the eighth edition.

As the host, South Africa are automatic entrants and they will be joined by nine other countries.

South Africa have played in all editions since the inaugural event in 2009 in England. They have had mostly first-round exits except in 2004 when they reached the semifinals and suffered a 9-wicket loss to England in Bangladesh.

However, all that could change on Thursday when South Africa play 4-time winners Australia in one of the 2020 semifinals at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), Australia.