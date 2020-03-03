High-riding South Africa to host the 2022 Women's T20 World Cup
CAPE TOWN – The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday announced on its Twitter account that South Africa will host the 2022 Women's T20 World Cup.
The Women's T20 World Cup is the biennial international championship for women's Twenty20 International cricket and the 2022 event will be the eighth edition.
As the host, South Africa are automatic entrants and they will be joined by nine other countries.
South Africa have played in all editions since the inaugural event in 2009 in England. They have had mostly first-round exits except in 2004 when they reached the semifinals and suffered a 9-wicket loss to England in Bangladesh.
However, all that could change on Thursday when South Africa play 4-time winners Australia in one of the 2020 semifinals at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), Australia.
South Africa reached the semis, undefeated after four Group B matches.
Australia are the defending champs after winning the 2018 final in the West Indies where they defeated England.
South Africa's final group match against West Indies on Tuesday in Sydney was washed out after heavy rains forced the ICC to abandon the game. The match points were shared.
Australia suffered one loss in Group A competition and claimed the runners-up slot which earned them one of four semifinal berths.
Undefeated India, the Group A winners will play England, the Group B runners-up, in the other semifinal on Thursday evening.
African News Agency (ANA)