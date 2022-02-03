How the Proteas have done on their past tours to New Zealand

Cape Town — The Proteas preserved a proud record of never having been defeated by India in a home Test series with a 2-1 victory over the World’s No ranked team last month.

They are now set to embark on another almighty challenge when they face World Test Champions New Zealand in their backyard. The Proteas have never lost a series in the land of the long white cloud and have in fact lost just one single Test there dating back to 1931-32 when Graeme Smith’s team drew the 2003-04 series 1-1.