How the Proteas have done on their past tours to New Zealand
Cape Town — The Proteas preserved a proud record of never having been defeated by India in a home Test series with a 2-1 victory over the World’s No ranked team last month.
They are now set to embark on another almighty challenge when they face World Test Champions New Zealand in their backyard. The Proteas have never lost a series in the land of the long white cloud and have in fact lost just one single Test there dating back to 1931-32 when Graeme Smith’s team drew the 2003-04 series 1-1.
The task this time will be even tougher as South Africa remain the last visiting team to win a Test series in New Zealand back in 2016-17 when Faf du Plessis’s side were fortunate to hang on for a 1-0 victory after the last day of the series was rained out in Hamilton.
Here is the full list of Proteas tours to New Zealand:
1931/32
Series result: SA 2-0
1st Test, Christchurch, Feb 27 - Mar 1 1932,
NZ: 293 (Quinton McMillan 4/61) & 146 (McMillan 5/66)
SA: 451 (Jim Christy 103, Bruce Mitchell 113, Eric Dalton 81, Denys Morkel 51)
Result: South Africa won by an innings and 12 runs
2nd Test, Wellington, Mar 4 - 7 1932
NZ: 364 (McMillan 5/125) & 193 (Neville Quinn 4/37)
SA: 410 (Christy 62, Cameron 42, Ken Viljoen 82, Xen Balaskas 122) & 150/2 (Christy 53, Mitchell 53)
Result: South Africa won by 8 wickets
1952/53
Series result: SA 1-0
1st Test, Wellington, Mar 6 - 10 1953
SA: 524/8dec (Jackie McGlew 255, Anton Murray 109)
NZ: 172 (Eddie Fuller 3/29, Murray 3/30) & 172 (John Watkins 4/22, Tayfield 3/33)
Result: South Africa won by an innings and 180 runs
2nd Test, Auckland, Mar 13 - 17 1953
SA: 377 (Jonny Waite 72, Russell Endean 116, Jack Cheetham 54) & 200/5dec. (McGlew 50)
NZ: 245 (Tayfield 5/62) & 31/2
Result: Match drawn
1963/64
Series result: 0-0
1st Test, Wellington, Feb 21 - 25 1964
SA: 302 (Barlow 61, Colin Bland 83) & 218/2dec (Barlow 58)
NZ: 253 (Joe Partridge 6/86) & 138/6 (Trevor Goddard 4/18)
Result: Match drawn
2nd Test, Dunedin, Feb 28 - Mar 3 1964
New Zealand: 149 (Partridge 4/51) & 138 (Pithey 6/58)
South Africa: 223 (Goddard 63, Barlow 49) & 42/3
Result: Match drawn
3rd Test, Auckland, Mar 13 - 17 1964
South Africa: 371(Goddard 71, Barlow 61, Bland 83) & 200/5dec (Barlow 58)
New Zealand: 263 (Patridge 6/86) & 191/8 (Goddard 4/18, Pithey 3/40)
Result: Match drawn
1994/95
Series result: SA 1-0
Centurion Test, Auckland, Mar 4 - 8 1995
South Africa: 294 (Daryll Cullinan 96) & 308/6dec (Gary Kirstn 76, Hansie Cronje 101)
New Zealand: 328 (Allan Donald 4/88) & 181 all out (Fanie de Villiers 4/42)
Result: South Africa won by 93 runs
1998-99
Series result: SA 1-0
1st Test, Auckland, Feb 27 - Mar 3 1999
South Africa: 621/5dec (Kirsten 128, Cullinan 275, Rhodes 63, Pollock 69)
New Zealand: 352 (Paul Adams 3/103) & 244/3
Result: Draw
2nd Test, Christchurch, Mar 11 - 15 1999
New Zealand: 168 (Donald 3/54, Pollock 4/34) & 127/1
South Africa: 442/1dec (Kirsten 65, Herschelle Gibbs 211*, Jacques Kallis 148*)
Result: Draw
3rd Test, Wellington, Mar 18 - 22 1999
New Zealand: 222 (Pollock 5/33, Elworthy 6/44) & 291 (Elworthy 4/93, Adams 4/63)
South Africa: 498/8d (Gibbs 120, Cullinan 152, Cronje 72) & 16/2
Result: South Africa won by 8 wickets
2003-04
Series result: 1-1
1st Test, Hamilton, Mar 10 - 14 2004
South Africa: 459 (Kirsten 137, Kallis 92) & 313/4dec (Kallis 150*, Neil McKenzie 52)
New Zealand: 509 (Pollock 4/98, Kallis 3/71) & 39/1
Result: Draw
2nd Test, Auckland, Mar 18 - 22 2004
South Africa: 296 (Graeme Smith 88, Gibbs 80) & 349 (Jacques Rudolph 154*, Kallis 71, Gibbs 61)
New Zealand: 595 (Pollock 4/113, Makhaya Ntini 3/110) & 53/1
Result: New Zealand won by 9 wickets
3rd Test, Wellington, Mar 26 - 30 2004
New Zealand: 297 (Pollock 3/85, Nicky Boje 4/65) & 252 (Boje 4/69)
South Africa: 316 (Rudolph 93*, Gibbs 77, Martin van Jaarsveld 59) & 234/4 (Smith 125*, Kirsten 76)
Result: South Africa won by 6 wickets
2011-12
Series result: SA 1-0
1st Test, Dunedin, Mar 7 - 11 2012,
South Africa: 238 (Smith 53, Hashim Amla 62, Rudolph 52) & 435/5dec (Smith 115, Kallis 113, Rudolph 105*)
New Zealand: 273 (Vernon Philander 4/72) & 137/2
Result: Draw
2nd Test, Hamilton, Mar 15 - 17 2012
New Zealand: 185 (Philander 4/70, Dale Steyn 3/49) & 168 (Philander 6/44)
South Africa: 253 (AB de Villiers 83) & 103/1 (Smith 55*, Amla 46*)
Result: SA won by 9 wickets
3rd Test, Wellington, Mar 23 - 27 2012
South Africa: 474/9dec (Alviro Petersen 156, JP Duminy 103) & 189/3dec (De Villiers 68)
New Zealand: 275 (Philander 6/81) & 200/6 (Morkel 6/23)
Result: Draw
2016-17
Series result: SA 1-0
1st Test, Dunedin, Mar 8 - 12 2017
South Africa: 308 (Dean Elgar 140, Faf du Plessis 52, Temba Bavuma 64) & 224/6 (Elgar 89, Du Plessis 56*)
New Zealand: 341 (Keshav Maharaj 5/94)
Result: Draw
2nd Test, Wellington, Mar 16 - 18 2017
New Zealand: 268 (Duminy 4/47) & 171 (Maharaj 6/40)
South Africa: 359 (Bavuma 89, De Kock 91, Morkel 40) & 83/2
Result: South Africa won by 8 wickets
3rd Test, Hamilton, Mar 25 - 29 2017
South Africa: 314 (De Kock 90, Amla 50, Du Plessis 53) & 80/5
New Zealand: 489 (Kagiso Rabada 4/122, Morkel 4/100)
Result: Match drawn
IOL Sport