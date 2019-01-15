Quinton de Kock in action at the Wanderers Stadium on Sunday. Photo: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

JOHANNESBURG – IOL Sport cricket writer Stuart Hess revisits the recent Series against Pakistan and rates the South Africans' performance. Duanne Olivier - 9/10

24 wickets at 14.70, with three five-fers, a ‘ten-fer’ and a badly bruised ego for Azhar Ali who he dismissed four times in six innings. Yes conditions were helpful for him, but it takes great concentration, fitness and, as Elgar mentioned, skill to get a cricket ball spitting off a good length and making life uncomfortable for the batsmen. There were a lot of good batsmen in the Pakistan side and over three Tests they could not solve the Duanne dilemna.

Kagiso Rabada - 8

Only operating at 60% of his ability, according to the man himself and yet still finished the series with 17 wickets at 18.70. Sure at the Wanderers, he seemed distracted - he still finished the match with five wickets mind you - but he bowled a fine post-tea spell in the first Test which turned that match decisively in South Africa’s favour. We can all agree with Ottis Gibson when he says: “I can’t wait to see him at 100%.”

Quinton De Kock - 8

Mickey Arthur felt he was the difference between the two sides with the bat, Gibson was a little less forthright, but there’s no denying the value he added at no.7. After years of debate about his best spot in the Test side, that’s now been ended. De Kock is such a threat there, despite saying how difficult it is to bat with the tail he actually does it very well. The hundred in the last match was hugely important for him and hopefully this rich form continues for next six months.

Temba Bavuma - 7

His 53 in the first innings of the first Test was a knock of the highest class. Patient, brave and technically proficient, he steadied the lilting SA ship and put it back on the right course. There was a determination about his batting in Cape Town - he is desperate to add to the one hundred he’s got in his career - but he was undone by that pitch’s inconsistent bounce. Looks secure at 6 although he’d prefer to bat two places higher, the way he’s performing now, a second century can’t be far away.

Temba Bavuma drives through the offside during his innings of 75 against Pakistan at Newlands on Friday. Photo: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

Hashim Amla - 7

209 runs at an average of 52.25 with two 50s are not necessarily mind-blowing figures, not when compared with his great career, but the value of some of his innings’ in the series were immense. The 63 not out in Centurion calmed nerves and saw SA across the line. He batted for over six hours combined in both innings at the Wanderers providing the bedrock around which the hosts crafted out a win. Still a hugely important part of the Proteas line-up.

Faf Du Plessis - 7

Part of history at SuperSport Park, where and his Pakistan counterpart Sarfraz Ahmed made a pair, but then showed magnificent resilience at Newlands to score 103 propelling his side to the highest total of the series - 431 - on a very challenging track. Du Plessis’s leadership was superb - slow overrates aside - and the decision to employ four quicks from the second Test on was devastating for the Pakistanis.

Aiden Markram - 7

There were a few question marks about him ahead of the series, but that was from those who simply don’t know. Yes he struggled in Sri Lanka - on dry pitches against spinners - but this is South Africa, the pitches are quicker and with the ball coming on to the bat Markram thrives. At Newlands he’d have scored a hundred were it not for the pitch, at the Wanderers it’s a mystery how he missed one for he batted in the most godly manner.

Dale Steyn - 7

Played third fiddle in the SA attack this series which was marked by him finally going passed Shaun Pollock’s South African Test record. But his numbers - 12 wickets at 29 - don’t tell the full story. When South Africa needed a breakthrough as Pakistan’s third wicket partnership added 132 in the second innings at Newlands, who provided it? When Pakistan’s openers put on 67 in the second innings at the Wanderers, who claimed both wickets in a five over spell? Steyn’s impact was significant.

Dean Elgar - 6

He has a 50 % win ratio as captain now. That is something he should absolutely be proud of. A wonderfully resolute cricketer, who was not at his best with the bat in this series, but as is always the case with Elgar he finds a way. He did that at Centurion, making 50 in the fourth innings on that difficult pitch to help give South Africa the advantage at the start of the series.

Vernon Philander - 6

Came into the series late due to injury, and didn’t have as big an impact as previously. But the wickets were being gobbled up by others. This series was more about the control he provided. He still took wickets at crucial times, like at the end of the first day at the Wanderers

Theunis De Bruyn - 5

His spot was the most debated in the team and that will remain so leading into the matches against Sri Lanka. He actually played well in tough circumstances in Centurion in the first innings sharing a crucial partnership with Bavuma. Threw his wicket away in the second innings there and in both innings’ in Cape Town. Scored a lovely 49 at the Wanderers, and for now he still has Gibson and Du Plessis’s backing.

Zubayr Hamza - 5

Very composed on debut. Showed solid defence and when the opportunity came to attack he did so authoritatively. One for the future and he’ll take plenty of lessons from his first outing in a Proteas shirt.

Keshav Maharaj - 3

Not his fault that his ranking is low. Played a bit part at Centurion and was then dropped for the remainder of the series as the hosts went with the fast bowling policy. Might come into the reckoning on the slower surfaces at the coast when Sri Lanka get here, but his future - on home soil - looks like it will be playing most often against England and Australia.





