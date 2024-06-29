Howzat! SABC to broadcast T20 World Cup final live

SuperSport and the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) on Saturday announced that the public broadcaster will televise the T20 World Cup final live, as well as two Springbok test matches on a delayed basis. The T20 World Cup final between South Africa and India will start at 4.30pm SA time, at the Kensington Oval in Barbados, while the Springboks face Ireland in the rugby Tests on July 6 and 13.

The Proteas cricket team made history on Thursday by reaching the final of a senior men’s Cricket World Cup tournament for the first time, following their inspired nine-wicket semi-final victory over Afghanistan at the Brian Lara Cricket Stadium in Trinidad and Tobago. SuperSport CEO Rendani Ramovha said: “We are pleased that an agreement has been reached with the SABC. The men’s national cricket team final against India today will be followed in July with the double defending Rugby World Cup champions, the Springboks, taking on Europe’s top side, Ireland, in two home tests.”

Inspire national pride SABC GCEO, Nomsa Chabeli said: “The SABC has a pivotal role to inspire and build national pride and patriotism among citizens, and this agreement is one of the many initiatives that the organisation has been working hard on to ensure that citizens participate in major historic country moments. We are thrilled that our audiences will be part of the Proteas’s momentous occasion during the ICC T20 Men’s World Cup final match. The SABC’s broadcast will start from 15h30 on SABC 2 and our radio stations will carry the updates.” Chabeli added: “We are also excited that we have also clinched a deal for two Springbok test matches to be broadcast on Saturday 6th and Saturday 13th July at 8.30pm, and this is testament to our commitment to inclusivity and ensuring that our diverse audiences’ needs are catered for.”