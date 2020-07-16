SportCricketProteas
Alviro Petersen raises his bat after scoring a century for the Proteas against Sri Lanka. Picture: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix
I earned my spot through performances, says Alviro Petersen

By Sports Reporter

CAPE TOWN - Former Proteas opener Alviro Petersen says he received hate mail after voicing his support for Lungi Ngidi.

Petersen is one of 31 black former Proteas and five senior coaches have thrown their weight behind Ngidi and the global "Black Lives Matter" campaign. The group also includes ex-internationals such as Makhaya Ntini, Vernon Philander, Ashwell Prince, Paul Adams, JP Duminy, Charl Langeveldt and Herschelle Gibbs.

"Some have labeled me a 'quota player', playing because of my skin colour & cc'd the likes of Boeta," Petersen posted on Twitter.

"Let me set the record straight - I have scored more t20, limited overs, first class and test runs than Boeta. I have scored more t20, limited overs, first class and test hundreds than Boeta, despite him playing longer than me. Yet, I am referred to as a "quota player".

"You know me, but you don't know my story. You know some things I have done, but you don't know what I went through! I was never given a free ride in cricket, I EARNED MY SPOT THROUGH PERFORMANCES. I broke several 1st records in 2008/09 and only made my debut in 2010..."


