ICC comes under fire after travel disruptions affect Proteas, Sri Lanka, Ireland - report

South Africa, Sri Lanka and Ireland have reportedly had to navigate significant travel disruptions as their T20 World Cup campaigns have not even yet begun. According to antiguaobserver.com, Ireland and Sri Lanka had to contend with a seven-hour delay after their warm-up match in Florida, USA, as they awaited their chartered flight to New York.

Both teams had been scheduled to arrive in New York at 8pm on Friday, but instead only arrived at 5am on Saturday morning. The delay meant Sri Lanka’s scheduled practice session on Saturday morning had to be cancelled. Sri Lanka also are reportedly staying at a hotel one-and-a-half hours away from the match venue. It means a three-hour round trip for training sessions for Sri Lanka.

Not all teams are equal Meanwhile, teams like India have been accommodated in hotels in close vicinity to stadia and are playing at a single venue as their travel time is reduced to a minimum. The report went on to add that South Africa, Ireland and Sri Lanka have filed complaints with the International Cricket Council (ICC) on the matter.