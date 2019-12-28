I'm backing big Vern to sign off in style









Looking at what has transpired of late, I’m backing our boys to make the skeptics proud by either winning or drawing the series. Especially with Big Vern trying to sign off in style. Photo: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix Hayi ke, 2019 usuphelile - the year is over. Dankie, siyabonga. I’m saying thanks, as it’s been a tough year through and through for all and sundry. Today, it’s day three of the first Test match in the 2019/2020 summer of cricket, where the best teams are touring Mzansi. The game at Centurion is going a million miles an hour and, in all likelihood, is going to wrap up tomorrow. In my opinion. England have already conceded a lead of 101 in the first innings. It’s a long road from there. The new CSA administration and coaches will be hoping to lift the team’s morale by winning this first of four test matches. That will give the fans some renewed confidence in the Proteas team.

Especially with Big Vern trying to sign off in style. Aweh, Ma se kind!

Also in red ball action in a Trans-Tasman match the Aussies should go up 1-0 at the MCG. Australia will always have the upper hand at the dladla (home), with their monster crowds of over 80 000 - hawe ma (my word), that’s nuts!

Don’t forget to also catch some of the blistering action in the BBL (Big Bash League), with the world’s biggest hitters.

In the beautiful game, Sunday’s games serve up the real sauce - that cherry glaze on gammon stuff, if you catch my drift.

There are three games to feast on, including a London derby between Arsenal and Chelsea, who feature some of the younger managers currently in the league.

The other two fixtures have title contenders Liverpool and Manchester City, playing Wolves and Sheffield United respectively.

Around this time of year the players are full of Khismusi pudding and defences tend to be loose like jelly, allowing for goals all over. My predictions are for over two goals for all three games, with odds being shorter than usual due to the striking power of the majority of these spans.

However, if you are still lurking with some Christmas bonuses, perhaps you can place a few Randelas on the treble of over two goals for the respectable price of a shade under 5/2.

Vandag we have the balance of the games. This is a great way to bring this year to an end, with a plethora of games and action throughout the Queens country.

Today’s games are Brighton playing Bournemouth, Newcastle versus Everton, Southampton against Crystal Palace, Watford hosting Aston Villa, Norwich versus Tottenham, West Ham play Leicester and Burnley versus Manchester United.

My sentiments remain the same about goals aplenty.

According to Bella, there are at least two upsets on the card today. The away teams seem a sort this weekend, meaning I’d be backing Spurs, Villa, Palace all to win, with the Foxes surely to bounce back from their four-goal drubbing by Klopp’s army.

As for United, Bournemouth and Everton, I suspect this is where the two upsets may happen.

As your weekly sage and sporting Sangoma, I wish you all the happiest of new years, from the slow lounge to business class. The Bones are headed to the Midlands, for 1818 and nuptial festivities for the Boet from down under.

Keep it clean, and don’t forget the orange juice!

