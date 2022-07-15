‘I’m happy with my game at the moment,’ says Proteas Heinrich Klaasen

Cape Town — Heinrich Klaasen believes the Proteas batters "will be smiling" heading into the opening One-Day International against England on Tuesday in Durham. The Proteas, despite being without captain Temba Bavuma and superstar opener Quinton de Kock, powered to totals of 318/9 at Taunton and 360/7 at Worcester's New Road respectively in the two warm-up matches this week.

Story continues below Advertisement

The batting unit certainly looked in decent touch with Klaasen striking 123 and 51 over the course of the two matches, while Janneman Malan also struck 103 in the first game at Somerset. There were also half-centuries for David Miller (55*), Rassie van der Dussen (61) and Andile Phehlukwayo (67). This is certainly encouraging for the visitors as they have previously relied heavily on contributions from Bavuma, who is ruled out of the entire tour, and De Kock in limited-overs cricket.

Klaasen's form has in particular been a major boost for the visitors with the powerful right-hander making a strong claim to be in included in the starting XI at Chester-le-Street. “I’m quite happy with my game at the moment,” Klaasen said. “Hopefully I can continue riding the wave. I’m really satisfied with the way in which I’ve been striking the ball. It’s just about staying in the game and taking each ball as it comes. “I think the guys can take a lot of confidence from this game,” Klaasen added. “They (England) were kind enough to give us two very good wickets to bat on, so I think the batters will be smiling going into the series."

Story continues below Advertisement

The warm-up matches has certainly shown that the Proteas bowling unit will be put under pressure throughout the three-match series. Not only are the pitches really good for batting, but the mindset of the English batters is clear that they will attack. The Lions — England's next best — chased down the Proteas 319 in just 37.1 overs at Taunton with 77 balls still remaining in the innings. Equally at New Road, the Lions despite being dismissed for 253 once again only utiilised 38.2 overs.

Story continues below Advertisement

Klaasen, though, believes the Proteas bowling unit will have benefitted tremendously from the work out at Worcester and will be ready for the world champions' potent batting unit on Tuesday. “The bowlers were a lot better than the first game, so I think the team will take a lot of confidence out of this," he said. Full Proteas ODI squad

Story continues below Advertisement

Keshav Maharaj (c), Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen, Lizaad Williams, Khaya Zondo, Kyle Verreynne . Proteas ODI fixtures v England July 19, Tuesday

England vs South Africa, 1st ODI Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street July 22, Friday

England vs South Africa, 2nd ODI Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester July 24, Sunday

England vs South Africa, 3rd ODI Headingley, Leeds @ZaahierAdams