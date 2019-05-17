Imran Tahir will join Surrey after the Cricket World Cup. Photo: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

SURREY – South African spinner Imran Tahir has signed for Surrey for England’s T20 Club completion starting after the Cricket World Cup. Tahir, 40, will join up with Surrey for the club’s opening match in Essex on July 19. Tahir will be retiring from One-Day International cricket after the World Cup.

The South African was the standout bowler in this year’s Indian Premier League; taking 26 wickets, the most in the competition, as his Chennai Super Kings ended runners-up.

Tahir has extensive experience in T20 cricket around the world having also played in the Pakistan Super League, Caribbean Premier League, Mzansi Super League & Bangladesh Premier League as well as six previous campaigns in the English domestic tournament.

Across his career, Tahir has represented South Africa at two World Cups and two T20 World Cups, enjoyed a period as the number one-ranked bowler in the world in the shortest format in 2017 and currently has 63 wickets in 38 international T20 appearances.

Upon signing for Surrey, Tahir said: “I’m always looking for new and exciting opportunities. That’s how I see the chance to play with one of the most talented playing groups in county cricket.

“When I heard Alec Stewart had asked after me, it was an easy decision. Surrey are a massive club and it will be great if I can contribute to helping them win another trophy this summer at the Kia Oval.”

Surrey Director of Cricket Alec Stewart said: “Imran is a proven match winner and with his vast experience of international, county and franchise cricket will be a huge asset to us.”

Africa News Agency (ANA)